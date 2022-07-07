Police find missing North West toddler Neo Refemetswe Tlhame’s body

Cape Town – The police in the North West have arrested a 22-year-old man for the alleged murder of his two-year-old nephew. Little Neo Refemetswe Tlhame from Blydeville, just outside Lichtenburg went missing on May 24, while in the care of his grandparents and could not be found despite a desperate search, when his mother came to fetch him after work.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a blue jersey top with red stars, blue trousers and blue shoes, the same clothing as in the photo. The police, family, friends and members of the community searched tirelessly for the toddler but with no success. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the police were called in after the child’s mother noticed a suspicious grave near the river on Tuesday.

“The grave was dug out and the decomposed body of young Neo was identified with the clothes he was wearing on the day of his disappearance. “A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, for the alleged murder of his two-year-old nephew Neo Refemetswe Tlhame whose lifeless body was found in a shallow grave at Extension 3, Blydeville outside Lichtenburg on Tuesday. “The suspect was arrested after being questioned and linked with the case,” Funani said.

The uncle is expected to make his first court appearance in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he will be formally charged with murder. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena congratulated Lichtenburg detectives for the quick response that led to the arrest of the suspect. Kwena said crimes against women and children were serious and the arrest proved those who commited the horrendous crimes would not be allowed to walk free in the province.

