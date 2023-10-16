Police hunt for the killers of a 25-year-old in a mob justice attack

Polokwane police are hunting for the killers of a 25-year-old man who died after an alleged mob justice attack, Limpopo police said on Monday. The victim allegedly stole a cellphone from a student, before the attack at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

“After being called to the scene, the police discovered a man who had been badly assaulted in what was believed to be an act of mob justice, on October 14,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. Police reports state that a group of students and community members chased three boys, but only managed to corner one, while two escaped. After being assaulted, the suspect sustained severe injuries and later died. “The motive of the incident is still unknown, however, the unconfirmed reports suggest that the victim is accused of stealing from one of the students,” said Ledwaba.

A murder case has been opened and investigations are under way. The investigation has not yet resulted in any arrests. The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the alleged mob justice. Hadebe urged the public to refrain from unlawful acts, including taking the law into their own hands, but to report all suspected criminal activities to the police.