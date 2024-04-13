Police hunt for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a jewellery store

The police are in pursuit of suspects that were involved in a jewellery shop robbery in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. According to the police, two suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in Nelspruit on Thursday, April 11, at around 10.30am.

The two suspects are reported to have stormed the jewellery store, pointed the firearms at the employees and then demanded cash. The suspects then instructed the jewellery store employees to open the safe. The suspects also robbed the employees of their belongings including jewellery, cell phones as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the scene, police said. A case of business robbery has since been opened at Nelspruit Police Station.

No arrest has been made as yet and the police urge anyone who might have information about the suspects to come forward. People can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or use the MYSAPSAPP to share any information. All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. Earlier this month, five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a gun battle with Mpumalanga police in Tasbet Park, Witbank.

According to information that the police received, the suspects were driving to Mpumalanga while more information came in about an attempted robbery that had happened in Witbank. The suspects were followed by the police to a safe house, they then saw the police and started shooting. According to the police, the police and private security officers retaliated. Five suspects were declared dead at the scene while eight others were arrested and around nine others managed to flee the scene.