Police in Tzaneen in the Limpopo province are on the hunt for two hitch-hiking teenagers who killed a motorist who gave them a lift and raped a female passenger. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place at around 1pm on Friday.

“Police in Tzaneen received a report of rape in the outskirts of Tzaneen near the SAPS Supply Chain Management Offices. “They rushed to scene where they found a 30-year-old woman who told police that she was travelling in a Suzuki sedan with a 44-year-old male. “Along the way on R71 road next to Sasol Garage they offered a lift to two males.

“It is alleged that while travelling along the George’s Valley road, one of the passengers asked the driver to stop and pull the handbrake. “The driver refused to pull the handbrake and that is when one of them pulled out a firearm and shot him point blank from the back. “They instructed the lady to move to the back seat and drove with her towards town and dumped the deceased at a gravel road and drove away with the woman.”

Ledwaba said the suspects robbed the victim of cash, bank cards, cell phones and made cash transactions with their cards. “They then drove to the bushes and raped her and fled the scene leaving her behind. “The victim managed to walk until she reached the office of supply chain in Tzaneen where she reported the matter to the police.”

Ledwaba said the vehicle was later found burnt at the Letsitele Policing precinct. The police are investigating a case of murder, rape, malicious damage to property, robbery with a firearm and carjacking. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on the number 082 749 2233 nearest Police Station or Crime Stop Number 08600 10111 or MysapsApp.