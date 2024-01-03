Police investigate assault GBH after suspect stabs girlfriend and assaults family

Verulam police, north of Durban, confirmed that they are investigating a case of assault with the purpose to inflict grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property after an incident on Saturday where a 25-year-old woman was stabbed. KwaZulu-Natal South African police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the victim and suspect know each other.

“Verulam police are investigating a case of assault with the purpose to inflict grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property following an incident where a 25-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed by a known suspect to her on Saturday, December 30, 2023. “The victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said. Earlier this week, private security firm Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said its team was called out to the area of the incident at Mgabadeli Road in Phase 6, Waterloo.

Community members told Rusa that two women had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment after sustaining stab wounds. The other injured woman is believed to be the mother of the suspect, according to witnesses who spoke to Rusa. The altercation began over an infidelity argument between the suspect and the 25-year-old woman.

The suspect used a kitchen knife to allegedly stab his girlfriend before forcibly taking her to his mother's house, across the road. “The suspect continued stabbing the female when his mother interjected. The blade of the knife used in the stabbing broke during the attack. The enraged male thereafter broke a glass bottle and stabbed his mother in the arm,” Rusa said. Further allegations suggest that the suspect assaulted his 76-year-old grandmother and his wheelchair-bound uncle when they attempted to intervene in the argument.