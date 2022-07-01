Police K9 officers sniff out dagga worth R10K

Cape Town - A vehicle checkpoint operation (VCP) in Malmesbury yielded success as two K9 officers managed to sniff out 500 dagga bankies. According to Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen, the confiscated drugs have an approximate street value of R10 000.

The arrest occurred during Allen’s safety visit to the West Coast region. On Wednesday, 18 officers consisting of seven members of the SAPS, four K9 handlers and sniffers, seven traffic officials and Law Enforcement officers conducted a VCP in Klipheuwel Road. Confiscated dagga bankies. Photo: WCG During this time officers noticed two taxis stopping some distance away from the checkpoint before making a sharp U-turn.

Officers gave chase as they found this suspicious and the SAPS’s K9s went into full effect to conduct their duties. K9’s Loftus and Nina managed to sniff out the dagga and one man was arrested on charges of dealing in dagga. “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the Swartland mayor Alderman Harold Cleophas, the deputy mayor Anet De Beer, the Mayco member for protection services councillor Albert Warnick, the officials and all Law Enforcement officers for their excellent work in not only creating a safer Swartland, but an entire Western Cape. This is a big win for the area as it ensures that fewer drugs are able to enter communities. I trust that the suspect will face the full might of the law,” Allen said.

Confiscated dagga bankies. Photo: WCG He said he looked forward to more successes of this nature so criminal elements can be removed from the streets and residents can live in a safer and dignified manner. On the day, the team also issued fines to four unlicensed drivers, three vehicles transporting passengers without permits, a public transport vehicle with no operating licence and a motorist driving a vehicle with the wrong driving licence code for the vehicle. “This success is exactly why we have the K9 unit for in the West Coast District. To date, the Western Cape government has already funded the unit with over R13 million.

“The primary objective of the unit is to provide support and assistance to SAPS and other role-players with the detection and searching of contraband, explosive devices, firearms and ammunition,” Allen added. [email protected] IOL