Police officer sentenced to 10 years for defrauding SAPS of over R1.7m
Share this article:
Pretoria – A former police officer was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison after defrauding the SAPS of just over R1.7 million.
Former warrant officer Stephan Ferreira, 47, was stationed at the Rustenburg police finance department until 2015. He is said to have resigned after allegations that he had deceitfully used his unsuspecting co-workers’ log-on credentials came to light.
“Through the unlawful transactions he managed to transfer funds into his personal bank account on at least 47 occasions in a period spanning five years,” the police said in a statement.
He was arrested in 2020 and was convicted in December 2021.
The acting national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, welcomed the sentence and lauded both the investigating and prosecuting teams.
“We shall continue to root out rogue elements from within our ranks without fear or favour,’’ she said.
IOL