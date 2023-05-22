Police probe after UKZN student allegedly raped at Westville campus

Durban – Westville police have confirmed they are investigating a case of rape after a student was allegedly raped at a residence at UKZN’s Westville campus. KZN police said the 18-year-old was allegedly raped by someone known to her on May 17.

“It is alleged that the victim was taken to a certain premises by the shuttle driver, where he forced himself on her. “The docket is under investigation by the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit,” said Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for the police in the province. According to an incident report, the victim was studying at the campus library and needed transport back to her residence, which is off campus.

It is further alleged the shuttle service that she usually used was not available, so she phoned a friend to assist her. The victim alleged she was asked by the friend to wait in his room for her transport and while watching a movie, began undressing and allegedly forced himself on her. She was asked not to shout.

The victim apparently waited for the suspect to fall asleep and then managed to contact a friend for help. She went to the campus clinic and later to security. The victim was allegedly transported by staff at the campus security to Addington Hospital.

In a statement UKZN said Risk Management Services at the Westville Campus is currently investigating the alleged rape incident. UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment and has been provided with counselling services. “The university condemns in the strongest possible terms all acts of violence.

“The matter has been reported to the University Proctor for disciplinary action,” said Zondo. Last month the institution said it had beefed up security after a group of students were robbed at the library in Howard College. In the early hours of April 14, students were robbed at the EG Malherbe Main Library.