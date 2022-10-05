Police questioning three people over murder of German tourist – Bheki Cele

Pretoria – Police Minister Bheki Cele said three people had been taken in for questioning, following the brutal murder of a German tourist near the Kruger National Park on Monday. Visiting the crime scene in Mpumalanga, Cele said the three hadn’t been arrested at this stage, as police were trying to establish if they were linked to the crime.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As we stand here, we have three people of interest on this one. They are not arrested, though they are people of interest. They are in the hands of the police,” said Cele who was flanked by senior officials, including Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, and national Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. “We are working to find out how far we have gone with them. So, we believe that we will be able to crack the case very, very soon.” Shongwe has appealed to community members to help the police find people involved in the fatal shooting of the tourist.

Shongwe has “condemned in the strongest possible terms” the incident which took place on Numbi Road near the Kruger National Park. He added that the attack on tourists was negating the hard work that the government and other stakeholders are doing toward growing tourism in the province. “We must work hand in hand with communities so that we bring to book those who perpetuate crimes against our visitors. Perpetrators should also be harshly punished,” said Shongwe.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hired vehicle in which the German national was killed in near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga. l SAPS “Tourism plays an important role in growing the economy of the country and the creation of much needed jobs. These crimes will not only affect tourism businesses, but many families who rely on those who work in the tourism sector.” The Pretoria Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany said it had noted the “tragic incident” in which four German nationals came under attack in Mpumalanga while heading to a lodge near the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate. IOL