Police release names of people killed at a birthday party in the Eastern Cape

Durban - The names of seven of the eight people killed while attending a birthday party in the Eastern Cape on Sunday have been released. Vusumzi Sishuba, 51, had been hosting his birthday party, when two unknown gunmen entered and opened fire on the guests. Vusumzi was also killed.

Police said the other deceased are: Andile Sishuba, 52, Kholekile France, 54, Mbuyiseli Mboya, 64, Nomatamsanqa Mandla, 58, Liyema Poro, 20, and Nandipha Koliti, 42. Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the eighth deceased male’s identity is yet to be verified. Three people were also shot and wounded during the incident.

By Monday, Naidu said two of the injured persons, a man and a wiman are still in hospital, while the third male was discharged. On Monday, police minister Bheki Cele together with top brass of the SAPS visited the families. Cele said the investigation would be undertaken by teams pooled together from the province and at national level.

He said investigators are chasing every possible lead to bring justice to the families of those killed. Police said one of the deceased’s has three young children. Naidu said the motives of the killings have not been established.

