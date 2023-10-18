Police reservist and municipal employee arrested for extortion, fraud in Northern Cape

A police reservist and a municipal worker were arrested for extortion and impersonating a police officer in Postmasburg, in the Northern Cape. Police spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock, said the provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU) arrested the reservist stationed at Postmasburg police station, a Tsantsabane municipal employee, on Tuesday, for fraud, extortion, and impersonating a police officer.

The two men reportedly extorted an undisclosed amount of money from a business owner in Postmasburg during July 2021. "The suspects allegedly posed as police detectives investigating a case of sexual harassment against the complainant and extorted the money from him by promising him to have the case docket dissappear," Kock said. The two were expected to appear in the Postmasburg Magistrate's Court soon. The police investigation continues.

Kock said the provincial police management lauded the provincial ACIU for the arrests and reiterated that the police has zero tolerance for ill discipline and corruption. In a separate incident, the Kimberley police appealed to the public to assist in locating Rachael Matorere, 35, of De Ville farm in Douglas. Sergeant Timothy Sam said her husband last saw her on September 3, when she departed for Johannesburg.

She was wearing a long blue dress with short sleeves, a black denim jacket, and blue takkies. Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Rachael Matorere can contact Detective Sergeant Kelaegile Emily Mosala at 079 492 2681, 08600 10111, or either SMS anonymously to 32211 or use the MySAPS app. "All information received will be treated confidentially," Sam said.