Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Police says social media helped find missing 16-year-old

Marly Roux has been reunited with her family. Picture: SAPS

Marly Roux has been reunited with her family. Picture: SAPS

Published 23m ago

Share

Durban - Police say social media assisted in helping find missing Potchefstroom teenager Marly Roux.

The 16-year-old was found unharmed on Tuesday morning and has been reunited with her family.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said she was last seen leaving her Potchefstroom home on August 6 at around 5.30pm.

“She left with an unknown person in a white Nissan 1400 bakkie.”

Police urged community members to be on the lookout for Roux, who last see wearing black trousers, a white shirt, multi-coloured jersey and black flip-flops.

More on this

On Tuesday morning, police said Roux was traced with the assistance of social media.

“SAPS management would like to appreciate the community for assistance.”

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SAPSCrime and courtsMissing Persons

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj