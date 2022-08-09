Police says social media helped find missing 16-year-old

Durban - Police say social media assisted in helping find missing Potchefstroom teenager Marly Roux.
The 16-year-old was found unharmed on Tuesday morning and has been reunited with her family.
SAPS spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said she was last seen leaving her Potchefstroom home on August 6 at around 5.30pm.
“She left with an unknown person in a white Nissan 1400 bakkie.”
Police urged community members to be on the lookout for Roux, who last see wearing black trousers, a white shirt, multi-coloured jersey and black flip-flops.
On Tuesday morning, police said Roux was traced with the assistance of social media.
“SAPS management would like to appreciate the community for assistance.”
IOL