Police search for missing five-year-old twins and their aunt last seen on New Year’s Day

Durban - Free State police have urged communities to help find twins and their aunt, who were last seen on New Year’s Day. The twins - aged five - were last seen leaving their home with their aunt 29-year-old aunt, Matronk Sylvia Majoro, according to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane.

According to their mother, Puleng Moraile, her son Olerato and daughter Orakilwe left their home with their aunt to buy vegetables at a nearby stall in Bergman Square in Bloemspruit on January 1 at around 2.30 pm and never returned. Olerato's head is clean-shaven, and his sister Orakilwe's hair, is cut short. Anyone who has seen them is asked to contact Sergeant Lucky Seooe at 067 349 9016.

Information can be submitted on the MySAPS App or by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number 0860 010 111. In another incident, police are still searching for Ibongwe Ntanga, who has been missing since December. The two-year-old from Glendale, near Shakaskraal, was last seen on December 19 at 7am when he was playing with other children in Glendale.

