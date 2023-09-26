Police sergeant in court for theft of R12,000

A police sergeant arrested for claiming R12,000 to pay an informer but ended up pocketing the money was released on a R1,500 bail. North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU) arrested Sergeant Tshepang Magodielo, 44, on September 20 for theft.

She appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on September 21. The case against her was postponed to October 31 for further investigations. "Magodielo claimed R12,000.00 on behalf of the informer. The claim was approved and the sergeant received the money on behalf of the informer in July 2023. However, the said money did not reach the informer," Mokgwabone said.

Magodielo is attached to the Rustenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. Mokgwabone said the North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended the Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit on the arrest. "The provincial commissioner reiterated that all dishonest employees who continue to tarnish the image of the South African Police Service, will be dealt with accordingly," Mokgwabone said.

In a separate incident, North West police said 664 people were arrested between September 21 and 24 during Operation Shanela. Captain Aafje Botma said nine people were arrested for rape, 89 for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), 53 for assault common, 17 for robbery aggravating, 23 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, eight for illegal dealing in liquor, 10 for burglaries at business premises, 22 for possession of drugs and 16 for dealing in drugs. She said eight unlicensed liquor premises were closed, while 35 suspected undocumented foreign nationals were taken in for processing by immigration officials.