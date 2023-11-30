Police suspect Winnie Mandela Drive shooting linked to taxi industry

The Winnie Mandela Drive shooting which caused major traffic delays around the Bryanston and N1 areas on Thursday has been linked to a potential dispute in the minibus taxi industry. An Ekurhuleni taxi owner was rushed to hospital after coming under fire from gunmen in a white Toyota Corolla on Winnie Mandela Drive, formerly William Nicol Drive, in Sandton.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the taxi owner was in a critical but stable condition after being shot and injured in the shooting. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were investigating a case of attempted murder and were on the lookout for the suspects who fired at the victim in broad daylight at about 9.30am on Thursday. The Joburg Metro Police later closed off the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp to allow the SAPS to conduct their investigation, causing heavy traffic delays in the area.

Masondo said the victim had been driving in his Golf R along Winnie Mandela Drive when he came under attack. “The victim was able to stop his vehicle, and he was rushed to the medical care centre in a serious but stable condition. “The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be linked to taxi violence as the victim is reported to be a taxi owner and serving on the executive committee of one of the taxi associations in Ekurhuleni,” said Masondo.