Poppie’s alleged killer not giving up on getting released on bail

Cape Town - The bail application of the man accused of murdering Sherileen “Poppie” Esak was postponed to July in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court. William Mathee, 41, appeared in court on Friday where he faces a charge of murder.

Despite forensic evidence linking him to the murder, Mathee was requesting bail, claiming that he was not a flight risk and had to provide for his family. However, during Friday’s court proceedings, the State indicated that it had a strong case against him. It was also revealed that Mathee and his wife were in the middle of a divorce.

The case was postponed until July 3 for final arguments on the matter. The young Delft mom’s body was found floating in the water at the Macassar Beach last month. She was strangled to death and had bruises on the right side of her face.

Esak was allegedly last seen driving off with Mathee in his silver Toyota Fortuner a day before her body was discovered. The court previously heard that he sold the vehicle shortly after Esak was found dead. Delft community worker Christine Hoedemaker was pleased that the court was recognising the seriousness of the case.