Port St Johns ANC chief whip’s house torched, nephew shot

Durban – Police are investigating a case of arson after the home of the ANC chief whip in the Port St Johns Local Municipality was torched. The incident took place in the Nonyevu township at around 11pm on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

In addition to setting the house alight, police said unknown suspects fired shots through the home, injuring the councillor’s nephew. The 33-year-old nephew sustained a bullet wound to his lower body and was rushed to hospital. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said two other occupants, among them a 5-year-old boy, escaped unscathed.

“Subsequent to the shooting incident, the house was found engulfed in flames, which were extinguished by firefighters.” In addition to arson, attempted murder charges are also being investigated. Police said at the time of the incident, the councillor was not at home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or by using the My SAPS App. In a separate incident last month, four homes were torched in the Port St Johns area. The incident took place in the Majola Administrative Area. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police received an emergency call from members of the community reporting a shooting that had taken place.

Story continues below Advertisement