Prieska man sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter

A man was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter. The 56-year-old man was sentenced at the Prieska Regional Court on Wednesday.

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane, the 20-year-old woman was sleeping in the bedroom with her disabled son and daughter in Prieska on July 4 at around 9pm, when the stepfather entered the bedroom and started to beat her with a stick and instructed her to go to his bedroom. She tried to run away, but he managed to grab and drag her by her hair to his bedroom, undress her, and rape her. She reported the incident, and the stepfather was arrested. He was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment for rape and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, of which three years of imprisonment were suspended for five years.

In an unrelated case, a 42-year-old man was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for attempted rape of his eight-year-old daughter. Sergeant Shemane said the girl told her mother that her father sexually assaulted her in September 2022, in Marydale. The incident was reported to the police and the father was arrested.

He was denied bail and sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years imprisonment for attempted rape, of which five years of imprisonment were suspended for five years. Meanwhile, the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit requests the community to help in a kidnapping and rape case at Delportshoop. According to Sergeant Timothy Sam, two unknown men forced a 22-year-old woman into their black sedan Mercedes-Benz vehicle at Borrelskop in Delportshoop and drove with her to the Barkley West Resort, where they reportedly raped her.

Northern Cape police request public assistance in arresting two men who reportedly kidnapped and raped a woman. Picture: SAPS The incident happened on August 29. Sam described the one suspect as slim and the other one as medium-built. He added that during the alleged offence the slim one was wearing a white T-shirt and brown trousers, while the other suspect was also wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.