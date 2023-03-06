‘Prodigal Son’: Man arrested for defrauding his own father in Ekurhuleni

Pretoria - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested a 32-year-old man who has been on the run after defrauding his father of an undisclosed amount of money. EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane said the arrested man’s father opened a case of fraud, coupled with theft, in January after money vanished from his bank account.

“On Saturday, 4 March 2023, at 07:30, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers, arrested a 32-year-old male suspect, for fraud and theft of cash from his parent,” said Monyane. “The EMPD officers on patrol received information about the whereabouts of a suspect, sought for a case of theft. Following up on the information, the fugitive was cornered at his place of residence on Heilbron Street, Crystal Park.” A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding his father. He is due to appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court. Photo: EMPD Monyane said the 32-year-old allegedly transferred money from his father’s bank account.

“It is alleged that the prodigal son fraudulently stole money from his father’s bank account and transferred it to his own bank account. The case of fraud, coupled with theft of money, was registered by the fuming father in January this year,” she said. “The apprehended escapee, who has been on the run with an undisclosed amount of cash, was handcuffed and detained at Crystal Park police station and is expected to appear at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.” Last week, the EMPD arrested a 30-year-old man for alleged possession of dagga and various cannabis-infused products estimated at R150 000.

Another EMPD spokesperson, Constable Katlego Mphahlele, said community members in Alberton alerted police about the sale of drugs at the 30-year-old man’s business premises. “On Wednesday, March 1, in the Alberton area at 2pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s drug enforcement unit officers arrested one suspect… Drugs valued at R150 000 were confiscated,” said Mphahlele. “Following on information from members of the public, about an individual selling drugs, officers intercepted the suspect’s place of business, on Statler Street in Alrode South. A male, aged 30, was found to be in possession of dagga and various illegal cannabis-infused products, with an estimated value of R150 000.

