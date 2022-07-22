Recent tavern killings show crippling inability to tackle rising crime

Johannesburg – Inclusive Society Institute’s CEO, Daryl Swanepoel who shared his concerns on the policing and judiciary in the country, believes that the lawlessness experienced in communities across the country highlights the system is stacked in favour of criminals. The tavern killings should be taken as examples of the country’s inability to tackle the rising crime despite millions that have been allocated to the South African Police Service annually.

Swanepoel said the annual budget of the police had increased by more than R40 billion between 2012 and 2020, but there was no visible reduction in crime over the same period. Swanepoel argues money is important, however despite the increase to the budget, crime has seen a sharp increase. There should be more time, effort and skills allocated towards the policing crisis through efforts that should be implemented at management level.

It is those in positions of power that should ensure that money and statistics correspond to work towards addressing the crisis. “It will take more than just money to combat the crime scourge. Trust in the police and judicial services need to be restored.” Swanepoel said. Swanepoel said: “Inefficient management is driving the policing crisis and not a lack of funds. Rather, it’s the judicial system that requires more funds to boost operations and ensure successful prosecutions of the guilty individuals.”

The underfunded criminal justice system is feeding confidence in criminals, leading them to believe that they can get away with the illegal activities. This has forced communities to take matters into their hands by enforcing their own policing focuses or resorting to violence upon criminals. The crime issue has had severe consequences as it impedes foreign direct investment. “President Cyril Ramaphosa, alongside some members of his administration have been actively wooing investors for funds to kick-start South Africa’s limping economy (which in turn could uplift impoverished citizens). Without a clear grip on the crisis, including rife corruption, however, investors are likely to choose safer destinations.” Swanepoel said.

To rebuke or reprimand those people who are frustrated about the rising crime, will neither do away with the crime or alleviate the situation. The solution is to work tirelessly at building trust and setting policing and the administration of justice on the right path to ensure that they are effective and work hand in hand to address the crisis that exists in the country. Swanepoel said this can be achieved through constructive national dialogue on the criminal justice system, led by the Presidency as they should be leading the fight against crime in the country. “This will grant the government the opportunity to hear input from those actively working in the criminal justice system, and from communities plagued by crime, on how to address the crisis.”

