Refurbished Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court to officially open, as construction on Durban High Court continues

Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister John Jeffery, and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala are expected to attend.
“This official court opening bears testimony to the fruitful strides the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has made in fulfilment of its commitment to broaden access to justice through infrastructure development in under-serviced and previously marginalised areas,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.
The court building was refurbished by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure as part of its core mandate to build and allocate strategic infrastructure for client departments in order to provide essential services to the public.
The new “high security court” situated in Justice Street in Chatsworth boasts seven court rooms.
These will be allocated into three district courts, a family court, a regional court, an equality court and a sexual offences court.
The Durban High Court is currently closed and undergoing renovation.
The court was closed in May 2021 and relocated to the Durban Magistrate’s Court.
In June last year, Minister of Public Works Sihle Zikalala said the project was almost half way complete.
They were aiming to have the work complete by September 2025.
Department of Public Works spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said it may be completed earlier.
In February, the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court had been opened following a refurbishment.
