Relief, as two Durban children who went missing on their first day of school are reunited with their families

Two children who went missing after their first day at school have been safety reunited with their family. In the first incident, a five-year-old boy from a primary school in the Waterloo area on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast was reported missing.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) the boy’s parents arrived at approximately 1pm to pick him up from school. “They were advised that pupils were dismissed early due to water restrictions in the area.” Rusa was informed and began their search for the boy.

“While Reaction Officers were searching for him, the child’s family received a call from a taxi driver informing them that the boy accidentally boarded his mini bus after school,” Balram said. “After dropping off his passengers, he noticed the child still in the vehicle. He questioned him but the boy was unable to confirm his residential address.” Balram said the driver then searched his school bag and discovered his parents contact details.

“The child was dropped off at his residence after the driver made contact with his family.” In the second incident, the Department of Education said a Grade R pupil from a primary school in the Sydenham area had apparently headed home in the wrong taxi. The child, who lives in Kennedy Road, was last seen at around 1pm.

His mother, Olwethu Ntshele, had gone to the local police station to report him missing. She told IOL she was frantically worried after she arrived at the school and her son was nowhere to be found. “It was his first day at school and I was so worried when I couldn’t find him.”

She said her son was brought back to the school around 8pm on Wednesday night where she was reunited with him. “It is believed he left with another girl, but he is unable to explain everything to me. I’m just glad that he is okay.” She said her son did not return to school today, but will return on Monday.