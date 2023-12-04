Resident describes Chatsworth drive-by shooting: 'It was really loud and fast'

Terrance Subramoney, 48, nicknamed "Spoons,” was shot dead on Sunday at a stop street along one of Chatsworth’s busiest roads, his brother Brandon Pillay confirmed. It was just after 3pm on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Havenside Drive and Lenny Naidu Drive that the third member of a Bayview family was killed in the same community he grew up in.

KwaZulu-Natal police said Subramoney left a braai after receiving a call and was then gunned down. “Information at police's disposal at this stage is that the victim was at a braai with a friend and left them, saying that he needed to see somebody urgently,” spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said. “Few minutes later, the man's vehicle was found across the pavement at the corner of R101 and R201, riddled with bullet holes.”

The father of four and grandfather to one died after a car pulled up beside him and opened fire, shooting around 15 rounds at his vehicle, residents nearby told IOL. Terrance Subramoney, 48, was killed on Sunday afternoon in a shooting at the intersection of Lenny Naidu and Havenside Drive in Chatsworth. Picture: Supplied One resident, who lives close to the scene of the crime, described it as very loud and fast. “It was around 3pm, all of a sudden I heard these extremely loud noises. It sounded like loud gunshots. There were a lot of them, maybe about 15 to 16 shots. It was really loud and fast. Less than a minute,” the resident said..

“The person in the car who passed away was driving on 101 [Havenside Drive] and then stopped there,” the resident said, pointing at the intersection. The stop street to which Subramoney pulled up before he was shot at by unknown assailants in a vehicle. Picture: Jehran Naidoo / IOL “This other car drove from behind him and next to him and then started shooting.” Subramoney is the second member of his family to have been shot on Lenny Naidu Drive. His brother Seelan Pillay was shot dead less than two kilometres away, outside the Bayview Shopping Complex, in October 2022.

Their other brother, Trevor Subramoney, was stabbed and died when he was 21 years old. Brandon Pillay, who is a Member of Parliament, said he no longer has the will to go on, as his family was cut in half by violence. In the middle-left section of the image, police markings can be seen around bullet casings that were on scene. Picture: Jehran Naidoo / IOL “He had four kids; the eldest, who is a girl, also had a baby boy, so technically he was a grandfather. I honestly do not have the will to go on. It's too much,” Pillay sombrely said.

“Terrance and my other brother Trevor, who was stabbed when he was 21, kept my grandfather’s name; that's why they had the surname Subramoney. The rest of us took the surname Pillay.” Subramoney sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, according to emergency responders, ALS Paramedics. “Paramedics assessed a male, a driver of a vehicle, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries,” ALS Paramedics said.