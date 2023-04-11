Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Retail store employee arrested after ‘stolen’ money found hidden in his bedroom

The man allegedly managed to access the store’s safe and steal the money. Picture: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Durban - A former retail store employee who alleged stole a large sum of his money from his employer was nabbed by police this weekend.

Police said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested at his his home in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on April 6.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the man was employed at a chain retail store in Elsie’s River in the Western Cape.

It is alleged that in March, the suspect allegedly managed to access the keys to the store’s safe and stole a large amount of cash.

“Members from the Tactical Response Team, teamed up with Mthatha Visible Policing, received information about a suspect who fled to the Eastern Cape after stealing cash from his former employer in the Western Cape.

More on this

“The information was immediately operationalised, which led police to a homestead in Qumbu, where a substantial amount of cash was found hidden in the bedroom.

“A 30-year suspect was nabbed and detained for theft.”

The man has been transferred to a magistrate’s court in the Western Cape where he due to appear on charges of theft.

Last week, in another incident in KZN, armed men stormed a gaming store in Musgrave and made off with Playstation 5 consoles. The video went viral on social media.

The store, Game 4U, said it had since deactivated all the consoles.

IOL

