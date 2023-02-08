Robbers driving double-cab bakkies ambush cash van near Mthatha

Durban - Eastern Cape police are searching for the robbers who ambushed a G4 vehicle near Mthatha on Tuesday afternoon. The attempted cash-in-transit robbery took place on the R61 between Tsomo and Ngcobo.

“It is alleged that a G4 vehicle was on the way to Mtatha when they were blocked by two double-cab bakkies,” said provincial police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni. “Suspects fired shots and only managed to take one firearm from the security official. “They could not gain access to the cash.”

He said a case of attempted cash in transit robbery was under investigation. Anyone who can assist with information regarding the whereabouts or identities of the perpetrators is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Mawetu Kobese at 0714812437, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. In another incident, a 45-year-old security company boss was arrested for being in possession of hijacked vehicles that were allegedly used in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery near Boipatong in the Vaal.

The Hawks said: “A G4S armoured vehicle was rammed from behind twice by a charcoal Mercedes-Benz. “The driver veered off the road into the nearby bushes. Shots were fired at the armoured truck. A group of armed suspects surrounded the stuck truck and instructed the guards to alight.” They failed to take the cash.

