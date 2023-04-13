Robbers in Mercedes-Benz shoot at Fidelity van on highway, then use explosives to get to the cash

Durban - Robbers travelling in a Mercedes-Benz ambushed a Fidelity van on Wednesday evening in KwaDabeka. The incident took place at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Ulwandle streets, towards KwaDabeka, at around 6.30pm.

It is alleged a Fidelity van had fetched cash from Midway Mall and was ambushed at a traffic light. The robbers fired shots at the vehicle. The driver made a U-turn and sped away but the robbers continued to give chase. According to an incident report, the Fidelity vehicle tyre’s were punctured by the shots, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

The robbers pointed firearms at the guards and put them in a nearby bush. They proceed to use explosives to blow up the CIT vehicle, removed the cash and fled the scene. Police found the abandoned Mercedes-Benz.

In addition to the undisclosed amount of cash taken, it is alleged the robbers also made off with three pistols. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics treated the three security guards for various injuries. “The three occupants of the security vehicle had sustained injuries, ranging from minor to moderate, and were stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that they required.”

SAPS has been approached for comment. In another incident, also on Wednesday, one person was shot and seriously injured in an alleged CIT robbery on Meranti Street in Mobeni. Jamieson said that when the ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene just after 6am, they found a man, believed to be in his forties, who had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his arm in an alleged CIT robbery.