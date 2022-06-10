Robbers steal boxes of valuable from courier vehicle, and get arrested moments later

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have arrested three people in Malelane following the robbery of boxes containing mobile phones and other valuables from a RAM courier vehicle. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the courier vehicle was intercepted on Thursday after the robbery happened in Komatipoort.

“According to the information, it is alleged that a RAM courier vehicle was robbed at or around Mjejane area in Komatipoort. The traffic officials on duty intercepted the vehicle on the N4 next to the RCL Airport Impala, Malelane,” Mohlala narrated. “They identified the luggage and notified the police at Malelane, who immediately attended to the matter and apprehended three suspects. Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to have committed the alleged robbery, and one suspect pointed out the crime scene of their alleged robbery.” A total of 53 parcels in boxes were retrieved from the suspects’ vehicle, a white Toyota Avanza.

The boxes are alleged to contain cellphones and other unknown valuables. “Police also found a 9mm pistol with four rounds of live ammunition which belongs to a deceased person from Matsulu. Both the vehicle and items were seized, and the firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to verify if it was not used in the commission of crime elsewhere,” said Mohlala. He said the three suspects, aged 38, 53 and 37 are from Matsulu and will appear before the Malelane Periodical Court on Monday, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and armed robbery.

