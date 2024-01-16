Robbers storm retired policeman’s home, ransack place and lock them in the toilet

A retired cop living in Verulam was accosted by five armed suspects at his home on Tuesday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they responded to a home invasion just before 8am in Stardust Close in Brindhaven.

He said the area is experiencing a water shortage, and the victim was attacked while he was having water delivered to his home. “The suspects stormed the property while the victim’s relative was delivering water. “The robbers forced both men into the residence and ransacked the home in search of valuables.

“Cash, cellphones, and a TV were stolen. “The suspects locked the victims in the toilet before they sped off in a brown vehicle.” Balram said the vehicle description is unknown.

“The men called out to neighbours who went to their aid.” Balram said no injuries were reported. “Reaction officers are currently searching for the suspects.”

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of house robbery is being investigated by Verulam SAPS. “It is alleged by the complainant that on January 16, 2024, he was at his home in Brindhaven with his brother-in-law when a group of armed men accosted them. “They were forced inside the house and the suspects took cellphones, TV’s and a laptop. They fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.”

In another home invasion in the Newlands West area, a teenager had her finger bitten by armed robbers. According to the Post, the family was confronted by armed men in their Barondale home driveway upon their return. A video of the attack that has gone viral shows the armed men ordering the family to lay on the lounge floor while they search the home for valuables.