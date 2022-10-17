Rolex gang strikes again as 23-year-old man robbed of his watch at Sandton mall

Durban - A 23-year-old man who was shot outside a shopping mall in Sandton allegedly for his Rolex watch is stable in hospital. The incident took place just after 6pm on Leeuwkop Road in Sunninghill, Sandton.

Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said reports indicated that an adult male had been shot while waiting to enter a shopping centre when he came under attack. “Medics assessed the scene and found that the 23-year-old patient had sustained a gunshot wound to his right upper leg. “The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and, once stabilised, was transported by ambulance to hospital for further care.”

On Monday, Herbst said the patient remained stable in hospital. “The patient was moved from the high care unit to surgical ward. “He sustained numerous fractures and will undergo more surgical procedures.”

SAPS have been approached for comment. It is unclear in the victim was a attacked by the notorious “Rolex gang” that have terrorising communities for years. The Swiss luxury brand is among the most expensive in the world and can range up to R500 000.

In 2018, three men belonging to the notorious Rolex Gang were sentenced to an effective 682 years behind bars. IOL reported that the gang’s modus operandi would be to track down people who had recently purchased highly valuable items. Beta Mphikeleni, Sipho Mabundla and George Mulaudzi, were convicted for a spate of robberies in 2014, murder and attempted murder in the South Gauteng High Court

Then in 2019, shocking video footage of alleged Rolex gang members pouncing on a motorist in a black Mercedes Benz G Wagon in Sandton. At the time Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told the Saturday Star preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a black Mercedes Benz was forced to stop after a black Ford Fiesta drove into his vehicle. “Three suspects allegedly alighted from the Ford Fiesta and robbed him of his Rolex watch,” Makhubele said.

Last month, Sunday World reported that former chief justice of South Africa Sandile Ngcobo had been robbed of his Rolex watch valued at about R150 000. According to Rolex website watches a designed for individual needs. For example the ‘Sea Dweller’ is valued at R266,900 and is made of Oystersteel and gold.