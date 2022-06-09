Rosebank shooting: Police hunt killers of man gunned down at The Zone

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead while seated at a restaurant at The Zone Mall in Rosebank on Thursday morning. The suspect is still at large.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the deceased was sitting with two men at a restaurant inside The Zone in Rosebank, when gunmen approached him and shot him dead. “It is alleged that two men wearing masks entered the restaurant and went straight to the victim, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene,” she said. Paul Herbst, a spokesperson for Medi-Response paramedics, said they were called to a shooting incident at a restaurant in Rosebank and their medics declared the deceased, an Asian man, dead at the scene.

“Upon arrival of paramedics, it was established that a single male had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim showed no sign of life and was declared deceased by paramedics,” he said. In a statement on their Facebook page, the Zone Management confirmed the incident. “The safety of our customers and tenants is a priority and the area has been cordoned off.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” it said. Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to please contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on Mysaps app. IOL