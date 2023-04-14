Rustenburg accountant charged for stealing millions of rand from construction company he worked for

Durban – A 44-year-old North West accountant who allegedly stole millions of rand from a construction company he worked at will remain behind bars until his next court appearance. Evan Mutale appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Mutale faces 21 charges of fraud and three alternative charges of money laundering. He was arrested on April 12 by the SAPS’s Provincial Commercial Crime Unit. “He was subsequently charged with stealing over R5 million from Jaira Constructions and Projects, where was employed as an accountant, responsible for managing accounts, payroll, and loading payments,” said NPA provincial spokesperson Henry Mamothame. “It is alleged that between September 2019 and November 2020, Mutale fraudulently transferred money into an account belonging to an individual who has no links to the company but is known to him.

“These transactions were allegedly done under the pretence of paying a service provider for services rendered to the company. In the process, he deceived his supervisor to make final authorisations for money to be transferred into his accomplice’s bank account.” Mamothame said investigations revealed that some of this money was later transferred to his bank account. “Mutale will remain in police custody until the next court appearance and the state intends to oppose his bail application.”