Sanco calls for no bail for alleged North West nurse killer

Rustenburg - The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West has called for no bail for a man arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a nurse. Bongane Gregory Shebi, 24, was expected to bring his formal bail application at the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on October 25.

Story continues below Advertisement

He is accused of killing a recently promoted nurse, Sister Iris Mamotlakana Mohokare, at her rented room in Ipelegeng near Schweizer-Reneke. Mohokare was found with her throat slit two days after being promoted to the position of facility manager at Ipelegeng Clinic. Sanco said there was no place in society for heartless perpetrators of violent crimes.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the ghastly as well as horrendous act which has sent shock waves across all of our communities and call on police investigations not to leave any stone unturned until the real motive for the atrocious murder has been established,” Sanco provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said. He commended community members for providing police with information which led to the swift arrest of Shebi, who was allegedly seen around the vicinity of the murder scene with bloodied clothes. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Shebi appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the case was postponed to October 25 for a formal bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Shebi is charged for the alleged murder of Iris Mamotlakana Mohokare at her rented home in Ipeleng township, on 12 October 2022. Her bloodied body was discovered by her sister on 13 October 2022 with her throat cut. She subsequently informed the police, who immediately started investigating,” NPA spokesperson in the North West division Henry Mamothame said. “The accused became a person of interest after police received information while doing investigations, that the accused was spotted not far from where the incident took place, walking on with bloodied clothes. “The police then started looking for the accused and ultimately arrested him on 15 October 2022. Upon arrival at the police station, and according to preliminary police reports, he informed them that he wants to tell the truth. He was subsequently taken in for a confession to be obtained and later took the police to point out where he had thrown away the bloodied clothes he was wearing.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mamothame said according to police reports, Shebi alleged that he was in the company of another person. “He further alleges he is not the one who stabbed the deceased, but it was the person whom he was with. Police have indicated that evidence that was obtained at the scene indicates that only one person was at the scene at the time of the commissioning of this offence. Police investigations on the matter are continuing, while the accused will remain in custody until the next court appearance.” Sebegoe said Shebi’s alleged confession to the murder should not dissuade police from investigating the possible involvement of other third parties.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has condemned the murder. “We condemn Sister Mohokare’s murder in the strongest terms and we want to appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the alleged killer to contact the police. “It is an unfortunate and disturbing reality that women in this country are no longer safe. Our communities and homes have become a haven for criminals who prey on and murder women and young girls,” Sambatha said.

North West Premier Bushy Maape has also condemned the incident and called for the protection of women and children. “It is saddening and shocking to continue to learn of brutal murders of women despite condemnation of these barbaric incidents. New cases of gender-based violence and femicide continue to be registered with the police. We cannot continue in this manner, we must create safer communities for women,” Maape said. “We need to protect our women and children by fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide. Let us never tire to report all incidents of gender-based violence. We send our condolences to her family, colleagues and friends. May they find strength during this difficult period.”