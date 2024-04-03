SANDF dismisses reports that two soldiers surrendered to the M23 rebels in DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed allegations that two of their soldiers deployed as part of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC) have surrendered to the M23 rebels. In a statement released on Wednesday, the SANDF said it rejects with contempt the suggestion or inference made in some media reports, namely National Security News.

According to the report by National Security News, it claims that several South African soldiers that were deployed by the ANC Government into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of an ill-equipped and ill-prepared force reportedly surrendered to the M23 rebels and were being held hostage. “We want to state it categorically that all SANDF members deployed in the DRC have been accounted for. “The convoluted article published by the faceless Washington correspondent is dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” said spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Dlamini added that this was not the first time “such unfounded and baseless news articles” have been written about the SANDF since its deployment in the DRC under SAMIDRC. “The SANDF views such attempts to discredit the defence force in the most serious light by faceless people, and will not stand by and allow its good name to be tarnished.” Dlamini concluded that the SANDF, as the authority for the deployed members, shall at all times inform the South African public about the situation and safety of its members in the DRC.