SANDF member in court for allegedly shooting his lover

PRETORIA – Provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has condemned an incident where a 29-year-old woman was fatally shot allegedly by her partner at her work place in Malelane, near Komatipoort. A 31-year-old man has since handed himself to the police at Malelane in connection with the murder, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The suspect further handed his private firearm to the police and the seized weapon will form part of the probe. The man is said to be a member of the South African National Defence Force based in Middelburg in Mpumalanga,” Mdhluli said. He said the incident apparently occurred at about 4pm on Tuesday as the woman was preparing to knock off from her workplace in Nkomazi Municipality offices. “According to the information at police disposal, the suspect allegedly entered the Nkomazi Municipality premises whereby an argument ensued between the two which resulted in the fatal shooting. The suspect then fled the scene,” Mdhluli said.

“The police as well as the paramedics were informed about the incident and the woman was unfortunately certified dead at the scene. A murder case was opened accordingly and an investigation commenced where a manhunt was launched for the suspect before he availed himself to the authorities last night.” Mdhluli said the woman has since been identified as Wandile Lucia Khoza. He said the man accused of killing Khoza was due to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court today, facing a charge of murder.