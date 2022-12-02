Sanlam administrator who stole investors’ R6 million pensions gets 15 year jail term

Pretoria - The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced 34-year-old Loyd Koketso Tshotlang, from Atteridgeville to 15 years direct imprisonment, after convicting him of theft of R6.1 million. “This is after he was convicted of 16 counts of theft on 18 September 2022, for stealing from his former employer, Sanlam. At the time of the offences, Tshotlang was employed as senior administrator for Corporate Employment Benefit Payment from July 2019,” Gauteng regional spokesperson for the NPA, Lumka Mahanjana said.

Tshotlang’s duties included processing and payment of employee benefits, on the instructions received from investors. “Over 12 months from June 2020 to June 2021, Tshotlang processed and paid pensions and provident funds meant for investors or members, to his account for his personal use. With the proceeds of crime, he bought himself luxury items and (funded) an expensive lifestyle. After internal investigations by Sanlam, Tshotlang was arrested on 29 June 2021 and has been in custody since, after the NPA successfully opposed bail,” said Mahanjana. “In court he pleaded guilty to the charges against him, and he told the court, through his legal representative, that he was remorseful for his deeds.”

However, State advocate Tshepo Nkadimeng argued for a deterrent sentence, which would send a message. “He further told the court that Tshotlang was in a position of trust and he abused that trust by stealing millions from his employer because of greed and his desire to live a life of opulence,” said Mahanjana. The magistrate ultimately agreed with the State, and said the consequences of Tshotlang’s crime were severe.

The court noted that the money stolen was invested by people who had put in their money with a belief that they would gain financially. "Moreover, his conduct tarnished the image of Sanlam amongst its investors and clients. Therefore, the sentence given was appropriate," said Mahanjana.