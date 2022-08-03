SAPS detectives bakkie used to carry stolen Transnet chrome, five arrested in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Five suspects, including 24-year-old police constable Emmanuel Zwane who is attached to Witbank detectives, Given Nhlanhla (27), Ngadla Mkhwanazi (44), Thembelani Ndlebele (32) and Vusi Bophela (40) were remanded in custody after they appeared before the Ogies Magistrate’s Court for possession of suspected stolen properties. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the five were arrested on the R555 Ogies/Delmas Road on Sunday.

“According to the report, police at Ogies conducted routine patrolling duties when they spotted a Toyota double cab bakkie parked on the side of the road, with six men loading bags inside the bakkie. They then approached the men to investigate, when suddenly, officials and security guards from Transnet also arrived and informed the police that the men are loading chrome, which they allegedly stole at Transnet,” said Mohlala. “Police reacted swiftly and arrested four of the suspects while two managed to flee. Moments later, police spotted a white Golf 7 TSI and identified the driver as one of the two suspects who fled the scene earlier, and he was arrested.” Mohlala said a preliminary investigation conducted after the arrests revealed that the bakkie which was used to load the chrome “is a SAPS vehicle which was assigned for a member on detective stand-by duties”.

“They further discovered that the Golf 7 TSI belongs to one of the suspects who was arrested as well. The stolen chrome is estimated to be worth R60 000, and the suspects will have their second appearance at the same court on 8 August 2022,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned criminal activities involving police officers. “Whilst we applaud the success made, we can never be associated with criminality. We will continue to fight crime without fear or favour, and we remain consistent in getting rid of bad apples within our ranks,” said Manamela.

