SAPS station commander in hot water for allegedly stealing almost R300,000 from the police station safe

An acting SA Police Services (SAPS) station commander has found herself of the wrong side of the law. Lieutenant Colonel Nomvula Jacobs who was serving as the acting station commander of Springbok SAPS was arrested on Tuesday by the Northern Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation on allegations of theft.

The 49-year-old is accused of stealing an amount of R291,700 from the station safe (SAP13) where exhibits are kept. Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said: “The amount is made up of R102,700 which was confiscated on an ongoing enquiry matter. “The money was supposed to be deposited into a criminal asset recovery account (CARA) after the High Court recently issued an order to that effect.

“The balance of R189,000 is made up of other matters which are still pending.” Thebe said the investigation team made the discovery after several attempts were made to access the safe, but the key was missing. “The safe was finally opened on August 30, 2023, resulting in the case of theft being opened against the acting station commander,” Thebe said

Jacobs appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. “Bail was set at R4,000, and the matter was postponed to October 2,” Thebe said. The Provincial Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Stephen Mabuela couldn’t hide his disappointment on hearing the news.