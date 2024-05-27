School security guard arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pupil who entered school to use the Wi-Fi after hours

A 62-year-old security guard at a school in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 13-year boy. The man will make his first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Monday, police said.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that on May 23, just after 6pm, a group of about seven children entered Matafeni Junior Secondary School with the intention of accessing the school’s Wi-Fi when they were accosted by the security guard. “It is further alleged that when the learners saw the security guard, they started running.

“The guard fired at them, hitting two boys. “One boy, aged 13, died at the scene, while the other boy, also aged 13, sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital.” Naidoo said the suspect fled the scene, but was arrested, later on the same evening.

The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said a tragic event like this leaves one deeply saddened. “The suspect is arrested and the matter will be thoroughly investigated to ensure that justice is served. “Our condolences to the families and the community during this difficult time.