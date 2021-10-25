Security at Menlyn mall in Pretoria questioned as daring robbers leave shoppers shaken

Pretoria – The South African Police Service at Brooklyn, in Pretoria, is investigating a case of robbery and attempted murder after two people were shot following a jewellery store robbery at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre. “It is alleged that three suspects, two men and a woman, entered the store and demanded jewellery at gunpoint. One of the employees managed to press the panic button and the suspects made away with only the jewellery that was on display,” said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

She said the robbers noticed a security officer and started shooting at him. “One shopper was caught in the crossfire and sustained a gunshot wound. Both victims are in hospital for medical treatment,” said Sello. “At this stage, the suspects are unknown, and police are appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 0860 01 0111 or alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be left on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.”

A shopper who was in the popular shopping mall said she had been left “permanently shaken” by the experience. “I am questioning myself over what the worst that could have happened to me and my son while we were in that mall. You look at the prestigious mall, and you think you are safe, but it’s actually the opposite. When the robbers were using ramps to drive into the mall, where was security? There are supposed to be cameras manned by people,” said Isabel Mabena after the robbery and shooting incident. Videos circulating on social media show a group of men in different cars, using steel ramps to cover the spikes at the mall entrance.

On Twitter, #Menlyn was still one of the top trends on Monday, with users of the micro blogging site discussing the brazen attack of the majestic shopping mall. Mwelase wrote: “Shopping malls are no longer safe. I prefer to do my shopping at small shopping centres . At a mall you just know you are a target”. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee wrote: “Menlyn robbery. Suspects used ramps to drive over the spikes to prevent damages to tyres”.