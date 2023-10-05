Independent Online
Thursday, October 5, 2023

Security guard arrested for murder after shooting dead civilian in ATM scuffle at Soweto mall

Shoppers at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto. File Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

A security officer who got into a scuffle with a civilian while he was trying to load money into the ATM at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto has been arrested after a fatal shot was fired, killing the civilian.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old security officer is expected to appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the guard was on duty when the incident took place.

“It is reported that the security officer was on duty to load money in an ATM when he requested the patrons queuing at the ATM to make a safe way for him, but one of them refused, and this led to a scuffle between the two.

“In the process, the trigger of the firearm was pulled, and the bullet hit the patron. The victim was declared dead on the scene,” she said.

The NPA could not be reached for comment.

IOL

