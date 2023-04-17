Security guard busts colleague for possession of suspected stolen copper cables

Cape Town – A security guard was arrested for possession of suspected stolen rolls of copper cables with a value of R150 000 in Delmas, Mpumalanga. The security guard was cornered by his supervisor on Sunday night and was allegedly found in possession of 29 copper cables that were allegedly stolen at Argent, at the railway station, and were recovered.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that the supervisor of Afri Guard was patrolling on the R555 road between Delmas and Ogies, when he noticed one of his security vehicles, a Toyota Hilux light delivery vehicle. “When the driver of the light delivery vehicle noticed his supervisor, he suddenly sped off and the supervisor followed to investigate. “The supervisor tried on countless occasions to stop the vehicle in front, with no success.

“Finally the vehicle drove into the direction of a dead-end road and was forced to stop. The supervisor quickly approached the driver, only to find that it is one of his colleagues and three other occupants who managed to alight from the vehicle and fled the scene,” Mohlala said. Mohlala said that the security guard was then accosted by his supervisor, and upon searching the car, 29 rolls of copper cables to the value of R150 000, that were allegedly stolen at Argent, at the railway station, were recovered. “He was taken to the police station where he was immediately arrested,” Mohlala said.