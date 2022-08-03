Security guard tied up during a school robbery in the Free State

Rustenburg - An armed suspect who tied up a security guard after pointing him with a firearm at a Free State school made off with laptops and an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery took place at a school in Kutlwanong, Odendaalsrus, in the Free State.

Story continues below Advertisement

"On 1 August 2022, at about 23.25, it is alleged that a 43-year-old security officer was on duty at Malebaleba Primary School in Kutlwanong when he saw an unknown man who fired one shot at him. "A crowbar was used to forcefully open the classroom where the security officer was in, and he was tied up at gun point," said police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng. "The suspects went to the staff room and fled with laptops and cash as well as other valuables. After four hours, the security guard managed to untie himself and screamed for help. The security officer did not sustain any injuries, and a case of business robbery was registered for further investigation," he said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks said two security guards were arrested for theft of copper cables, which happened in the Hidcote area in Mooi River. "Members received information about two security guards who were cutting copper cables in the area. It is alleged that they loaded the cables in their vehicle and fled the scene. "A security company was contacted, and the two security guards were questioned. A pointing out was conducted, and 670 meters of copper cable to the street value of approximately R180 000-00 was recovered," said spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

Story continues below Advertisement