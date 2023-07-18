Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo co-owned the BMW X6, Zandile Khumalo claims in court

The High Court in Pretoria has heard that slain Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa co-owned the BMW X6 vehicle with the mother of his child - musician and socialite Kelly Khumalo. The claim was made by the first State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Khumalo, who is Kelly Khumalo’s younger sister.

The BMW X6 in question, reportedly belonged to the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, and in the week of Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014, Meyiwa’s father, Sam, drove the car down to uMlazi from Joburg, before it was eventually repossessed by the bank in January 2015. Meyiwa Sr publicly disapproved of his son dating Kelly, before and after his son’s death. Kelly and Meyiwa have a child , Thingo, who is now nine-years-old.

Meyiwa was married to Mandisa Mkhize at the time of his death, and the couple had a daughter Namhla (Nana) Meyiwa. Zandile was on Tuesday led by senior prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi SC Baloyi, as she started painting a picture of events which happened on October 26, 2014 - hours before Meyiwa was fatally shot at the Khumalo house in Vosloorus, Gauteng. Kelly Khumalo arrives at the house were Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa has died after being shot in Vosloorus during a robbery. Picture: Itumeleng English Relaying the events of the fateful day, Zandile told the court that Kelly told her that they were going to drop off Meyiwa before the Khumalo sisters proceed to a venue where Kelly, supported by Zandile, was set to perform.

Meyiwa was going to attend the birthday party of his Orlando Pirates teammate Rooi Mahamutsa. “When we woke up that morning, we were preparing to go to work. I was working with Kelly. She is a singer, and I was doing much behind her brand. I was a dancer, doing management and her backup singer,” said Zandile. “We went into the vehicle, and Kelly said we would first drop Senzo at the party where he was going.”

Baloyi asked which vehicle they were travelling, and Zandile said the BMW X6. Baloyi went on: “And to whom did it belong?” Zandile responded: “As far as I know both of them had signed (the purchase) for it”.

When they arrived at the venue of the party, they realized that the party had not started and they then proceeded to Dorothy Nyembe, where Kelly and Zandile performed. The three left the venue at around 3pm. They later picked two of Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala at different locations before proceeding to the Khumalo house in Vosloorus - where Meyiwa was to meet his demise hours later.

Zandile said when the five arrived at the Khumalo homestead in Vosloorus, they opted to buy drinks and they went to a place called Kwembu’s tavern where they used the R400 cash which she had. According to Zandile, Meyiwa and Kelly did not have cash on them and the tavern did not accept bank card payment. Earlier on Tuesday, the trial resumed with the five men accused of killing Meyiwa pleading not guilty before Judge Mokgoatlheng in the High Court in Pretoria.

Mokgoatlheng has taken over the high-profile murder case from embattled Judge Maumela, who is reportedly sick. The trial has restarted, and the proceedings which happened under Maumela have been nullified. The five men - Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli - are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while at the Meyiwa homestead.