Despite accused two Bongani Ntanzi denying Dominic Mjiyako was his lawyer, evidence presented in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, shows he represented him in a number of courts between June and November 2020. Ntanzi is denying that Mjiyako was his legal representative when he made a confession related to the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa at an office at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on June 24, 2020.

Ntanzi’s confession to Magistrate Vivienne Cronje is being disputed by the defence, who says it was made under duress and that Ntanzi had no legal representative. The court is hearing a trial-within-a-trial to determine if the alleged confessions made by Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya were taken freely and voluntarily. Testifying on Friday, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane from the National Cold Case Unit of the SA Police Service (SAPS) said he saw Mjiyako at the Boksburg court in June when they brought Ntanzi to make the confession.

“I knew him from Phokeng; he had represented the accused two, Bongani Ntanzi,” said Mogane. On Thursday, he testified that Mjiyako had represented Ntanzi on at least seven occasions at various courts between June and November 2020. The first time he had seen him was at the Tlabane Magistrate's Court on June 22, 2020, when Ntanzi made his first appearance on the Phokeng CAS118/6/2020, which was a case of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The alleged rifle ammunition was found at his Phokeng home during a search on June 19, 2020. State advocate George Baloyi asked him what type of relationship he had with the accused, and he said it was cordial. “We had a good relationship; we did not fight; they were free, and we used to cheat. At one time, two accused, Ntanzi, once told me he is a great Zulu dancer,” said Mogane.

He also explained to the court that he had requested escorts for safety reasons for the accused and the police. Regarding Sibiya, Mogane said he had fetched him from the Villeria police station in Pretoria and taken him to the Alberton police station for a pointing out of a traditional healer’s house in Palm Ridge. He said the accused were never assaulted and were always free of injuries.