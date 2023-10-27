Senzo Meyiwa murder lead investigator Brigadier Gininda to testify in the trial-within-a-trial

The lead investigating officer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, will soon testify in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, State advocate George Baloyi has told the court. Gininda is the head of the SA Police Service's Cold Case Unit. He took over the Meyiwa murder investigation in 2018, four years after the goalkeeper was gunned down at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home.

The court is currently in a trial-within-a-trial to determine if confessions made by Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya were taken freely and voluntarily. On Friday, Colonel Nkosiphile Maphumulo of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit took to the stand. Maphumulo was the officer who transported Sibiya to the Diepkloof police station, alongside his colleague, Constable Monareng.

He said they received a call from Gininda to meet in Aeroton, where they were later instructed to take Sibiya to Colonel Mbotho. Maphumulo said when they arrived, Monareng took the suspect inside the police station, and shortly after, he returned to the car. He told the court there were no injuries to Sibiya, nor did he complain of any injuries.

He took the suspect to Villieria police station. He denied that he assaulted or was involved in any assault on Sibiya. He said there was no case opened against him.