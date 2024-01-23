Senzo Meyiwa trial: Court hears that one of the murder accused allegedly supplied hitmen with guns

Shocking allegations regarding one of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa were revealed after the lead investigator read a statement where Bongani Ntanzi was said to have been supplying hitmen across the country with guns and ammunition. Brigadier Bongani Gininda was under cross-examination in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday when he read a statement written by Simphiwe Buthelezi, who was arrested in a different matter that happened in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

The incomplete case relates to a murder and unlawful possession of a firearm charge, where the accused is also an accused. In the statement, Buthelezi made damning allegations against Ntanzi, saying he was the go-to person when hitmen needed guns and ammunition. “He used to keep a small quantity of firearms in his room and on the roof of his room.

He further alleged that together with Ntanzi, they sold firearms in KwaZulu-Natal as there was a high demand in the area. Buthelezi, who died in 2022, further alleged that Ntanzi was the one who supplied hitmen with guns that killed a union member in Marikana. “He invited me to visit him, and I overheard him talking to Maphisa (accused number four) about how they did a good job by killing a union member in Marikana.

“I heard the person who was killed is very powerful. I asked him if he had started killing people. He said it's a man's job to make a better life,” read Buthelezi’s statement. He said he only learned later that Ntanzi and the other accused allegedly killed Meyiwa and he was upset over the news. Furthermore, he admitted to being the one who assisted police in arresting Ntanzi after showing them where he was staying.

After the statement was read, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who represents Ntanzi, asked Gininida whether he was aware that the person who wrote the statement passed on. "Yes, I’m aware that Buthelezi has since passed, but some of the allegations which he made were investigated and they were found to be true... We also have other witnesses who are still alive,” replied Gininda. The court is currently in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of alleged confessions made by accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and accused number two, Ntanzi.

The two men claim they were severely assaulted and forced to confess to the murder of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of Meyiwa.