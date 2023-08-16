Senzo Meyiwa trial: State to call Kelly Khumalo's uncle to testify

Kelly Khumalo’s police officer uncle, Themba Khumalo, who was called to the scene to guard the Vosloorus house when Senzo Meyiwa was shot in October 2014, will be called to testify in the murder trial. This was revealed by State Advocate George Baloyi during the cross examination of Vosloorus police station Sergeant Timothy Mathebula, who was one of the first officers at the scene when Meyiwa was gunned down in an apparent botched robbery.

Baloyi was leading evidence in questioning Mathebula on Wednesday. Mathebula relayed to the Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria that they had received a call about a shooting in progress at 8.53 pm while they were at the Vosloorus police station. He said they immediately rushed to the house with Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa and two student constables, travelling in a marked van wearing police uniform.

Mathebula said as they drove to the house, residents pointed them in the direction of the park and said the suspects fled in that direction. When they arrived at the house, Themba allowed them into the house and told them he had no information, but had been told Meyiwa was shot. “The house was closed, Mr Khumalo opened the door for us through the kitchen door. He said Senzo was shot,” he said.

Mathebula said they found cans of alcohol and dirty dishes, they found a hat and crutches next to the kitchen sink. He said they checked for cartridges and didn't find any. "We asked what happened, and he said the people with information had gone to the hospital; they all left. What he knows is that Senzo Meyiwa was shot," he said.

The house was locked, and the officers went to the hospital, where they found Kelly in Meyiwa's BMW X6, who directed them into the casualty ward. "We went to the casualty and found Sister Nceketo. She took us to a small room. When we got in, we found Meyiwa on the stretcher facing upwards," he said. Mathebula said the nurse pointed to a bullet hole on Meyiwa's chest, and then it dawned on him that they were dealing with a crime scene at the Vosloorus house.

"It clicked that it was a crime scene at the Vosloorus house. I called Constable Mokoeli to come to the hospital so we could rush back to the house. "MaKhumalo volunteered to go with us. On the way, she explained what happened. "I took the tape and closed the gate, cordoning off the crime scene. Found the uncle still there; he opened the door for us. When we entered the house, we asked MaKhumalo to demonstrate what happened and where it happened," said Mathebula.

The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The trial continues.