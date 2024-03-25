Senzo Meyiwa trial: Traffic system disputes Sibiya’s testimony, places him in Gauteng during murder

Data from the National Administration Traffic Information System (Natis) indicated that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was in Gauteng in 2014 when the then-Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. The data was shared on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria by Chupye Christopher Matlou, who is an investigator for Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Matlou came to court with records from Natis. Natis contains information such as names, addresses, contact information, gender, vehicle details, and infringement notices from the road. In his testimony, Sibiya claims that he left Gauteng in 2013 and only returned in 2015. Sibiya is accused one in this trial.

However, according to Matlou, he said information on Natis shows that Sibiya was in the province as he booked his learners license test twice, in July and September 2014. He stated that when Sibiya failed his learner's test in Brakpan, he applied for another booking and managed to secure one in Boksburg. Matlou added that Sibiya provided a Vosloorus address which proved that he was a Gauteng resident at the time of both bookings.

He said that the RTMC Act requires people to make bookings in the province where they reside. Meanwhile, defence attorney Thulani Mngomezulu, who represents Sibiya, challenged Matlou, suggesting that he couldn't be certain whether his client was still in Gauteng during the time of Meyiwa's murder on October 26, 2014. “You cannot dispute the fact that at the time this incident, the time of Senzo’s death, he says he was in KwaZulu-Natal. No one can come and rebut that he was in KZN,” Mngomezulu said.

Matlou reiterated that the RTM requires people to make bookings in the province where they reside and the data shows that Sibiya was a Gauteng resident when he made both bookings. Mngomezulu argued that after writing his tests in Brakpan and Boksburg, Sibiya returned to Mahlabathini in KwaZulu-Natal where he lived. Last week, confession statements from Sibiya and accused two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi were read in court where they told police that they received money from singer Kelly Khumalo to kill Meyiwa.