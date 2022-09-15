Senzo Meyiwa was in sexual relationship with Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandile, court hears

Pretoria – The North Gauteng High Court has heard that slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was having a sexual relationship with Zandile Khumalo, the sister of Kelly Khumalo, his girlfriend and the mother of his child. Advocate Tshepo Timothy Thobane, who represents four of the five men accused of the 2014 murder, put it to Meyiwa’s friend, State witness Tumelo Madlala, that Meyiwa was living with the two sisters, and having sexual relations with both of them.

“A witness will testify that Kelly had brought Zandi to live with them, to guard Senzo while she was doing her music career activities. I put it to you that the same witness will come and testify that Senzo was complaining about the way Kelly was doing things, and having someone to guard him,” said Thobane. Madlala said he did not know about this. Thobane went on: “That witness will testify that at the end, Senzo ended up having a sexual relationship with Zandi as well. Kelly was being away for a long time.”

Madlala responded: “I cannot agree and I cannot disagree with that because I do know that Senzo loved women.” Thobane also asked Madlala if he knew that Meyiwa was married. The witness said yes.

The lawyer went on: “According to all that which I have put to you, does it make him a good person?” Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela then objected to Thobane’s line of questioning. Thobane said the State had allowed the witness to give character evidence on Meyiwa.

“The witness said Senzo was a good person and the State allowed that. That determination is based on what the witness said,” said Thobane. However, Judge Maumela disallowed the questions. Madlala has previously testified that he had visited Meyiwa and Kelly at Mulbarton, in the south of Johannesburg where the footballer and his socialite girlfriend had shared a town house.

Meyiwa was killed at Kelly’s home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Five men, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.