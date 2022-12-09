Serial rapist whose victims were as young as 12, sentenced to three life terms

Durban – An Eastern Cape serial rapist whose victims were as young as 12, has been sentenced to jail for three life terms. Akhona Ntombana, 23, was convicted this week in the Grahamstown High Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

In three months, Ntombana had raped six females, between the ages of 12 and 22 years old. Police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said the attacks started in November 2021 until January 2022. “In the first incident on November 21, two cousins went to a veld to relieve themselves when an unknown male person approached them and grabbed them.

“One managed to escape but the suspect called out to her and threatened to kill the one he had captured. “So the other victim went back. “The suspect took a blanket the victims had and covered them with it and raped the first victim, after he finished he tried to rape the second victim but failed.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said one of the victims had managed to see his face before he covered his face with a balaclava. In another incident, a 16 year old had been on her way home when the accused approached her with a knife and dragged her into nearby bushes and raped her twice. He also raped a 22-year-old woman who was three months pregnant.

Story continues below Advertisement

“She was walking at the back of Egqili High School when the accused approached her and dragged her to the nearby bushes. “At knifepoint he instructed the victim to undress to which she complied. He asked who her boyfriend was and then raped her.” In January, the accused raped a 12-year-old girl four times near a railway line.

Ntombana was arrested on January 27, after one of his victims spotted him sitting near a bus stop. She contacted the police who immediately met with her and they drove to the same spot and found the suspect. He was identified by the victim and arrested.

“The accused had a blue beanie on his head and had the self made balaclava underneath the beanie. A knife was also found in his possession.” The acting District Commissioner Brigadier Asogran Naidoo commended the meticulous and professional investigation by the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Sehlobo Mokheseng. “Justice has been served in ensuring that Akhona Ntombana was sent to jail for the rest of his life.”